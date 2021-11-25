iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,074,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,764 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 10.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,577,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 500,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

