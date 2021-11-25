iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 23.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $266,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 68,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,326. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

