iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 343,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

