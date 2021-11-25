iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.6% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.45. The stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.91. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

