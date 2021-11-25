iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

