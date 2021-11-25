iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.87. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

