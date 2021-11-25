Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.90. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter worth $67,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.