Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Iteris were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth about $4,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 104.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 46,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ITI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.