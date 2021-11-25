Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 7,361,378 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.