J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $132.30 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

