Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 2,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

