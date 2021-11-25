Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of J traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.45. 926,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,293. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

