Jason Jon Craft Sells 1,250 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,193,563.19.
TSE:WCN opened at C$173.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$165.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$122.13 and a 1-year high of C$175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
