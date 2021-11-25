JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,677,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

