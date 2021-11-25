JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises 1.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 977,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

