JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

PBA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,042. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

