JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. CLSA increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ JD opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

