JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

