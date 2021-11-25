Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

