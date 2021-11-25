Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Nordstrom has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.