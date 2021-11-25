Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.