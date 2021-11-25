Jefferies Financial Group Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $360.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

