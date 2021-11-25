JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect JOANN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOAN opened at $9.80 on Thursday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JOANN by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

