John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.60

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.60.

About John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF)

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.

