Jon L. Justesen Sells 1,457 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $572.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

