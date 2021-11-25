Jonathan D. Root Sells 7,241 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $58,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,027,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

