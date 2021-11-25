Jonny Ginns Purchases 52,631 Shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Ecovyst Inc has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.