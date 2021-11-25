JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €142.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($162.05) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.45 ($176.65).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €209.60 ($238.18) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a one year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €200.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €190.06.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

