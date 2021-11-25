JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,629,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

