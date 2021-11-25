JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $169.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.50.

DLTR stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

