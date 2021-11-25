JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

PPL stock opened at C$39.54 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The company has a market cap of C$21.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5699998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

