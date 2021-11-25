Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 1,066 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LITE stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

