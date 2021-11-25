Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,308,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 507.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,513,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 1,264,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $16,415,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.