Karen L. Daniel Sells 109 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 109 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $12,570.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.51 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $4,185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

