Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 143,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,093. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

