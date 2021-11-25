Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $254,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $26,201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000.

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,080. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00.

