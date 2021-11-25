Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,263 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $141,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 25,997,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,296,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.