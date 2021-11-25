Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 64,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,167. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

