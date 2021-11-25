Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $57.86 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 2394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Specifically, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

