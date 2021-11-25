Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

