Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $22,510.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,608. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

