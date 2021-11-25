KeyCorp Weighs in on United States Steel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United States Steel in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $15.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 270.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.