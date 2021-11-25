Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Increased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 28,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.66. 1,779,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

