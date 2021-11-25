Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Down 8.3%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.20. 7,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 517,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.