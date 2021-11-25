Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives C$63.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,949,000.

The company has a market cap of C$13.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.49. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$58.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

