Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,941 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 148.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth $247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at $395,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIIIU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

