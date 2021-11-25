Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.