Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $148.92 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,729,676,915 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,977,273 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

