KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $335,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $26,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,471.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

