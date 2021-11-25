Knights Group (LON:KGH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.47).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.32) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of £340.08 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

